Faisalabad Electric Supply Company restores services of 3 SDOs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) restored services of its three Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) on Tuesday.

A FESCO spokesman said that SDOs Madan Lal, Shahzaid Ali Liaqat and Imran Ali were suspended on charge of negligence and poor performance some time ago.

However, during personal hearing, they promised to improve their performance in future.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Arshad Muneer approved restoration of their service and General Manager (Operation) Engineer Ehsan Elahi issued notification, appointing Madan Lal as SDO (Operation) Millat Town Subdivision and Shahzaib Ali Liaqat as SDO (Operation) Civil Line Subdivision whereas services of SDO Imran Ali were handed over to Superintending Engineer (Operation) FESCO Second Division.