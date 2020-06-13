Faisalabad Electric Supply Company SDO among 3 dismissed over corruption charges

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Engineer (Operations) Muhammad Umar Lodhi has dismissed a sub-divisional officer (SDO), a line superintendent-II (LS) and an assistant line man (ALM) from service on corruption charges while a line man (LM) was demoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Engineer (Operations) Muhammad Umar Lodhi has dismissed a sub-divisional officer (SDO), a line superintendent-II (LS) and an assistant line man (ALM) from service on corruption charges while a line man (LM) was demoted.

A Fesco spokesman said on Saturday that zero tolerance policy was being implemented against corruption in the company. He said that a complaint was received from a citizen, Matiullah Khan, saying that ALM Fareed Khan Qamar Masani subdivision removed electricity supply meter from his residence but later LS-II Riaz Ahmad, on direction of SDO Ali Imran received Rs 50,000 as bribe and Line Man Asif Mehmood reinstalled that meter at his residence.

An inquiry committee investigated the allegation and found the allegations true. Therefore, the chief engineer removed SDO Ali Imran and LS-II Riaz Ahmad and ALM Fareed Khan from service whereas LM Asif Mehmood was demoted to the rank of ALM.