UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company SDO Among 3 Dismissed Over Corruption Charges

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:07 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company SDO among 3 dismissed over corruption charges

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Engineer (Operations) Muhammad Umar Lodhi has dismissed a sub-divisional officer (SDO), a line superintendent-II (LS) and an assistant line man (ALM) from service on corruption charges while a line man (LM) was demoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Engineer (Operations) Muhammad Umar Lodhi has dismissed a sub-divisional officer (SDO), a line superintendent-II (LS) and an assistant line man (ALM) from service on corruption charges while a line man (LM) was demoted.

A Fesco spokesman said on Saturday that zero tolerance policy was being implemented against corruption in the company. He said that a complaint was received from a citizen, Matiullah Khan, saying that ALM Fareed Khan Qamar Masani subdivision removed electricity supply meter from his residence but later LS-II Riaz Ahmad, on direction of SDO Ali Imran received Rs 50,000 as bribe and Line Man Asif Mehmood reinstalled that meter at his residence.

An inquiry committee investigated the allegation and found the allegations true. Therefore, the chief engineer removed SDO Ali Imran and LS-II Riaz Ahmad and ALM Fareed Khan from service whereas LM Asif Mehmood was demoted to the rank of ALM.

Related Topics

Corruption Faisalabad Electricity Company Man From

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Coronavirus

7 minutes ago

Hafeez Sheikh says Budget 2020-21 focuses to cope ..

29 minutes ago

Masood condemns unprovoked Indian shelling along L ..

33 minutes ago

Seven foreigners arrested at anti-govt protest in ..

1 minute ago

Zimbabwe opposition trio deny lying over abduction ..

1 minute ago

Botswana capital in lockdown after new virus cases ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.