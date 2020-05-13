UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company SE Visits Subdivision

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:03 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Superintending Engineer (SE) first circle Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Khalid Nazir paid a surprise visit to the Sargodha road subdivision.

He checked the presence of staff and performance of complaint center on Tuesday.

According to the details, on the special directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Shafiqul Hassan, special cells and complaint centers were providing round the clock services in all over FESCO region.

In this connection, the SE first circle Khalid Nazir along with Executive Engineer (XEN) Civil Lines Division Ammar Imtaz paid a surprise visit to Sargodha road subdivision and checked facilities being provided to the consumers.

He also checked the complaint register and expressed his satisfaction over rectifying the consumers complaints.

He contacted the consumers through phone and obtained their feedback.

He directed the staff to perform their duty with full devotion and dedication and service of the consumers should be their motto.

Sub Divisional Officer Sargodha road Tahir Maqsood was also present on this occasion.

