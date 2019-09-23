UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Set Up Help Desk To Facilitate Customers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:47 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has set up a help desk in collaboration with Federal board of Revenue (FBR) at Regional Customer Services Centre (CSC) FESCO Headquarters.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Monday the basic aim of the desk was to facilitate industrial and well as commercial customers.

The representatives of FBR would be available at the desk to provide assistance.

Industrial and commercial customers can deposit their files at the desk under one window operation for registration in the FBR and the desk would be responsible to issue registration certificate to them.

The establishment of help-desk would be helpful in providing all facilities of registration under one roof to customers, he added.

