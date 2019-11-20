Faisalabad Electric Supply Company spending Rs 1.3b on distribution lines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) is spending Rs1.3 billion on repair and maintenance of transmission and distribution lines in its region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) is spending Rs1.3 billion on repair and maintenance of transmission and distribution lines in its region.

This was said by Chief Executive Officer Shafiqul Hassan while addressing a meeting at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerece and Industry here on Wednesday.

He said a transformer of 40-MBA capacity would become functional in M3 Industrial Estate during the next month.

He said the government had offered flat rate on additional consumption of electricity during four months of winter season.

He hoped that the industrial sector would fully utilise this facility and play its role in enhancing exportable surplus.

He said the government was working on a proposal to increase its share up to 15% to 20% by the year 2025.

Earlier, in his welcome address, President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam termed the Fesco as one of the best distribution company of the country.

"Its recoveries are excellent while line-losses are minimum," he said.