Faisalabad Electric Supply Company starts safety training of employees

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started safety training and safety parade of its employees to avert any untoward incident relating to electrocution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started safety training and safety parade of its employees to avert any untoward incident relating to electrocution.

FESCO spokesman said on Tuesday that FESCO Chief Engineer Shafiqul Hasan issued direction to all FESCO officers to ensure safety trainings and safety parade in all five circles of FESCO region.

Due to corona pandemic, he said the safety training and parade were suspended but now the same had been resumed.

The FESCO Chief directed Chief Engineer Headquarters FESCO Ehsan Elahi to monitor safety parade and training in first circle while Chief Engineer Development FESCO Muhammad Amin will supervise these activities in second circle.

Similarly, Chief Engineer Operations FESCO Muhammad Umar Lodhi will monitor safety training and parade in Jhang circle, Chief Engineer Technical Service Jaffar Hussain Mughal in Sargodha circle and ChiefEngineer (O&M) T&G Khalid Javaid Khan will supervise these activitiesin Mianwali circle.