UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Starts Sealing Of Transformers' Bushes

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:58 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company starts sealing of transformers' bushes

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started sealing of bushes of power distribution transformers to protect them during rains

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started sealing of bushes of power distribution transformers to protect them during rains.

A FESCO spokesman said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shafiqul Hasan has taken special initiative to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers, especially during monsoon and rainy days. In this connection, he also constituted special teams to protect the power distribution transformers from rain impacts.

FESCO teams have been activated in all five circles of the region including Faisalabad Circle-1, Faisalabad Circle-2, Jhang Circle, Sargodha Circle and Mianwali Circle and these teams are sealing bushes of power distribution transformers with silicone as it will resist the impact of rainwater.

FESCO teams has so far sealed bushes of 700 power transformers in Faisalabad including 500 transformers in First Circle and 200 transformers in Second Circle, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali All From FESCO Rains

Recent Stories

Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screenin ..

16 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil ..

16 minutes ago

SPC unveils 2nd Edition of Ithmar media training p ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA’s CEO, Indonesia’s Ambassador discuss mec ..

16 minutes ago

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

31 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.