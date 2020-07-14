Faisalabad Electric Supply Company starts sealing of transformers' bushes

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started sealing of bushes of power distribution transformers to protect them during rains

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started sealing of bushes of power distribution transformers to protect them during rains.

A FESCO spokesman said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shafiqul Hasan has taken special initiative to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers, especially during monsoon and rainy days. In this connection, he also constituted special teams to protect the power distribution transformers from rain impacts.

FESCO teams have been activated in all five circles of the region including Faisalabad Circle-1, Faisalabad Circle-2, Jhang Circle, Sargodha Circle and Mianwali Circle and these teams are sealing bushes of power distribution transformers with silicone as it will resist the impact of rainwater.

FESCO teams has so far sealed bushes of 700 power transformers in Faisalabad including 500 transformers in First Circle and 200 transformers in Second Circle, he added.