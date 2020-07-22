UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Starts Transformers Digitalization

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:53 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) started mapping and digitalization of transformers in its region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) started mapping and digitalization of transformers in its region.

A Fesco spokesman on Wednesday said special proformas had been provided to employees who would provide information about overloaded transformers, feeders and grid stations in addition to total length of LT lines.

The Fesco would conduct mapping of LT system and digitalization of transformers so thatelectricity could be restored instantly in case of any problems by reaching at correctlocation within minimum time, he added.

