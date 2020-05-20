Faisalabad Electric Supply Company striving hard to provide uninterrupted power supply: CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) hold an online open court at headquarters, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ):Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) hold an online open court at headquarters, here on Tuesday.

Listening to consumers' complaints online, he said that FESCO was striving hard to provide uninterrupted power supply to its consumers at the time of Sehar, Iftar and Taraveeh in all over the FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Chiniot, Khushab and Sargodha.

He directed all Chief Engineers (CEs) and Superintending Engineers (SEs) to hold online open courts to resolve electricity problems of the consumers.

He said that smooth power supply to consumers was top priority of FESCO and in this connection FESCO officers and officials are performing duty round the clock.

He lauded the performance of special teams of field staff, monitoring cell, 118 and toll free number 0800-66554 and said that they were ensuring to solve consumers' problems on priority.

He said that in the current situation of coronavirus, FESCO workers were performing their duty at front line to facilitate the consumers.

Meanwhile, about 101 consumers informed the CEO about their electricity problems through online system. In addition, CEO also remained online through FESCO facebook page.

He issued orders to resolve consumers' complaints rapidly and informed about its progress within next 24 hours.