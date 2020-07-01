Faisalabad Electric Supply Company striving hard to facilitate consumers

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was striving hard to facilitate its consumers at maximum extent by spending billions of rupees for improvement of distribution system

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was striving hard to facilitate its consumers at maximum extent by spending billions of rupees for improvement of distribution system.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Shafiqul Hassan while speaking during open court at FESCO Headquarters here Wednesday.

He said that FESCO was utilizing all its resources to resolve consumers' complaints immediately in the region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Chiniot, Khushab and Sargodha.

He said that on special directives of the Ministry of Energy, online Katcheries were being arranged to maintain social distance in view of current corona pandemic so that consumers can redress their complaints through a phone call.

He said that consumers can register their complaints through 118 and toll free No.0800-66554.

He also appreciated the efforts of FESCO staff that were performing their duty as front line force in current corona pandemic and trying their best to provide the uninterrupted power supply to hospital, quarantine centers as well as commercial and industrial consumers.

Meanwhile, about 80 consumers informed the CEO about their electricity related problems through online system.

The CEO also remained online through facebook page and he issued orders to solve consumers' complaints rapidly and informed them about progress within next 24 hours.