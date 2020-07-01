UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Striving Hard To Facilitate Consumers

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:14 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company striving hard to facilitate consumers

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was striving hard to facilitate its consumers at maximum extent by spending billions of rupees for improvement of distribution system

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was striving hard to facilitate its consumers at maximum extent by spending billions of rupees for improvement of distribution system.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Shafiqul Hassan while speaking during open court at FESCO Headquarters here Wednesday.

He said that FESCO was utilizing all its resources to resolve consumers' complaints immediately in the region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Chiniot, Khushab and Sargodha.

He said that on special directives of the Ministry of Energy, online Katcheries were being arranged to maintain social distance in view of current corona pandemic so that consumers can redress their complaints through a phone call.

He said that consumers can register their complaints through 118 and toll free No.0800-66554.

He also appreciated the efforts of FESCO staff that were performing their duty as front line force in current corona pandemic and trying their best to provide the uninterrupted power supply to hospital, quarantine centers as well as commercial and industrial consumers.

Meanwhile, about 80 consumers informed the CEO about their electricity related problems through online system.

The CEO also remained online through facebook page and he issued orders to solve consumers' complaints rapidly and informed them about progress within next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Facebook Company Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Progress Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Toba Tek Singh All Best Billion FESCO Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Startup Hub Market Access programme’s seco ..

45 minutes ago

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

1 hour ago

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

2 hours ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

2 hours ago

Delegation of JKPL expressed solidarity with marty ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.