Faisalabad Electric Supply Company to construct new operational offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has decided for construction of new operational offices for the facilitation of consumers.

In this regard, the Fesco has released tenders for construction of office of SDO (operation) in 132 KV Narrwala road grid station, Rehmat Town Sub-d6ivision and SDO (operation) city sub-division in 132-KV Jhang-I grid station.

The Fesco also released tenders for construction of approach road and storage shed for regional stores in OTP colony, maintenance of 7 E-type and 2 D-type quarters in 132 KV Jhang grid station.

According to Xen Civil Works Division Shakeel Haider Malik, the tenders will be opened on different dates during the last week of October at the office of Xen Civil Works Division, Fesco.