UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company To Construct New Operational Offices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:27 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company to construct new operational offices

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has decided for construction of new operational offices for the facilitation of consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has decided for construction of new operational offices for the facilitation of consumers.

In this regard, the Fesco has released tenders for construction of office of SDO (operation) in 132 KV Narrwala road grid station, Rehmat Town Sub-d6ivision and SDO (operation) city sub-division in 132-KV Jhang-I grid station.

The Fesco also released tenders for construction of approach road and storage shed for regional stores in OTP colony, maintenance of 7 E-type and 2 D-type quarters in 132 KV Jhang grid station.

According to Xen Civil Works Division Shakeel Haider Malik, the tenders will be opened on different dates during the last week of October at the office of Xen Civil Works Division, Fesco.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Road Jhang Shakeel October

Recent Stories

EFP, PRGMEA form GSP Plus committee

1 minute ago

Pakistan ready to expand defence ties with Iraq: ..

1 minute ago

Hazard to miss Valladolid clash after fresh injury ..

1 minute ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry new presi ..

4 minutes ago

6 sentenced too death for killing police officers

4 minutes ago

KP Govt takes steps to address deprivation of merg ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.