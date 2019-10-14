UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company To Establish New Mianwali Circle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:55 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company to establish new Mianwali circle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will establish a new Mianwali circle after the approval of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and FESCO board of Directors (BoDs) and the work would be started from next month.

The new circle will consist of Mianwali, Kalabagh, Bhakkar and Darya Khan division along with a construction division, computer centre and revenue office.

Earlier, four circles were working in FESCO region.

According to FESCO CEO Shafiqul Hassan, a total number of consumers in Mianwali circle was 500,000 and the new circle would be helpful in providing better service to the consumers in Mianwali, Kamar Mashani, Wan Bachran, Bhakkar, Darya Khan, Dawood Khail and Trug regarding problems of LT proposals, transformers, electric poles and cables.

The circle will also helpful reducing line loses and increase the revenue of the Company.

