Faisalabad Electric Supply Company to hold online open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will hold an online open court (Khuli Kutchery) at its First Circle Faisalabad on Friday, September 10.

FESCO spokesman said on Wednesday that Superintendent Engineer (Operations) First Circle Muhammad Saeed would chair the open court which would start at 3 p.m. after Juma prayers.

The electricity consumers of Civil Lines, Abdullahpur, Chak Jhumra, Chiniot Jaranwala and Lalian divisions can contact the online court from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. through telephone number 041-9200767 and mobile phone number 0345-1502593.

The SE Operation will listen to the consumers' problems relating to electricity and issueon the spot orders for redressal of the same, spokesman added.