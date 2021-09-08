UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company To Hold Online Open Court

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 09:31 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company to hold online open court

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will hold an online open court (Khuli Kutchery) at its First Circle Faisalabad on Friday, September 10

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will hold an online open court (Khuli Kutchery) at its First Circle Faisalabad on Friday, September 10.

FESCO spokesman said on Wednesday that Superintendent Engineer (Operations) First Circle Muhammad Saeed would chair the open court which would start at 3 p.m. after Juma prayers.

The electricity consumers of Civil Lines, Abdullahpur, Chak Jhumra, Chiniot Jaranwala and Lalian divisions can contact the online court from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. through telephone number 041-9200767 and mobile phone number 0345-1502593.

The SE Operation will listen to the consumers' problems relating to electricity and issueon the spot orders for redressal of the same, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Mobile Company Chiniot Same Circle Jaranwala Lalian September From FESCO Court P

Recent Stories

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership ..

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, A ..

Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf

48 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources ..

Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

1 hour ago
 UAE, a safe destination for global investments dur ..

UAE, a safe destination for global investments during economic uncertainty

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss parliamentary and economic coo ..

2 hours ago
 Razan Al Mubarak elected President of Internationa ..

Razan Al Mubarak elected President of International Union for Conservation of Na ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.