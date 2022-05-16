Faisalabad Electric Supply Company to provide information through social media

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has launched a special campaign to provide information regarding electricity load management, breakdown and interruption in power supply to consumers through social media.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed in a meeting on Monday said that this step was taken on special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Secretary Ministry of Energy Power Division. In this connection, WhatsApp groups consisting upon 300 members were being made to update the consumers about electricity related information while a FESCO nominated official would be incharge of WhatsApp groups.

He said that facilitation officers and officials would be restricted to provide information to consumers and immediate redressal of their complaints while Chief Engineer Commercial Rana Ayub had been nominated focal person for this special campaign.

The FESCO Chief further said that officials of all five operation circles had allocated task to compile data of 300 to 500 consumers at sub divisional level. In the urban areas of FESCO region, FESCO facilitators were making WhatsApp groups of their 300 consumers along with concerned XEN and SDO while proclamations would be made through mosques for information of the people of rural areas and collection of mobile data.

FESCO officials would also display departmental cards during data collection, he added.

He further said that FESCO facilitator would remain in contact with concerned grid station, Sub Divisional Officer and Executive Engineer while SDO and XEN would be fully responsible for whole facilitation process.

He said that FESCO officers were providing necessary training to the nominated staff. The basic aim of two-way communication was to keep the consumers updated about power related activities and provide them a platform which would be helpful to build strong relationships with them.

GM Operation Muhammad Saleem, DG Customer Service Itrat Hussain, Chief Engineer Commercial Rana Ayub, Chief Engineer Operation Ghulam Farooq, Chief Engineer T&G Shabbir Ahmed, DG (HR&A) Nasar Hayat Maken, Director Customer Services Ibrar Ahmed and other officers were also present during the meeting.