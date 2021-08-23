Faisalabad Electric Supply Company to purchase 3150 new transformers

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to purchase 3150 new transformers to improve its distribution system in its region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to purchase 3150 new transformers to improve its distribution system in its region.

FESCO spokesman said that due to rapid growth of population, the demand of electricity connections as well as power consumption has also increased manifold which created problems for the FESCO by overloading its existing distribution system.

Therefore, FESCO management has decided to purchase 3150 new transformers as well as other gadgets including conductors, connectors, LTCT, SID cables, etc.

so that issues of low voltage could be overcome by providing smooth power supply to the consumers.

He said that FESCO would purchase 1600 distribution transformers of 50-KVA, 800 transformers of 100-KVA and 750 transformers of 200-KVA and Material Management Department of the company has also invited bids for this purpose.

The bids would be received in the office of Additional DG Material Management Faisalabad up to 11 a.m. on September 10 while the same would be opened on same day at 11:30 a.m. in the same office, he added.