Faisalabad Electric Supply Company to resume safety training, parade

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to resume its safety trainings and safety parade to avert untoward electricity incidents.

FESCO spokesman said here on Saturday that Federal Secretary for Power (Power Division) had also issued directions to power distribution companies to resume safety trainings and safety parade.

He said that coronavirus pandemic had caused suspension in the trainings, adding thatnow these activities were being resumed.

He said that all Xens and SDO level officers had been directed to ensure their supervision for the trainings.