UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Traces 44.3 Million Units Using Data Retrieval System

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:14 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company traces 44.3 million units using data retrieval system

Technical Service (TS) Directorate of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has traced out 44.3 million units through data retrieval system during fiscal year 2019-20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Technical Service (TS) Directorate of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has traced out 44.3 million units through data retrieval system during fiscal year 2019-20.

A spokesman of the company said here on Tuesday that TS Directorate had obtained the capacity to trace out stolen units through data retrieval system.

In this connection, a state-of-the-art laboratory was established at TS Directorate and this lab played a vital role in foiling nefarious designs of the power pilferers.

He said that through data retrieval system, TS Directorate traced out 44.3 million units which were 16.8 million units more than the units traced out during previous fiscal year.

The power pilferers tried to steal through different modes including 'meter slow', 'meter tampering', 'meter burning' but after tracing out, the FESCO authorities imposed fine on them equal to the price of these units.

In this way, the company had collected revenue of millions of rupees, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Fine Price Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

1 hour ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

2 hours ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

2 hours ago

IFarm, Palm Co. win &#039;The CovHack Virtual Inno ..

2 hours ago

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.