Faisalabad Electric Supply Company traces 44.3 million units using data retrieval system

Technical Service (TS) Directorate of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has traced out 44.3 million units through data retrieval system during fiscal year 2019-20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Technical Service (TS) Directorate of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has traced out 44.3 million units through data retrieval system during fiscal year 2019-20.

A spokesman of the company said here on Tuesday that TS Directorate had obtained the capacity to trace out stolen units through data retrieval system.

In this connection, a state-of-the-art laboratory was established at TS Directorate and this lab played a vital role in foiling nefarious designs of the power pilferers.

He said that through data retrieval system, TS Directorate traced out 44.3 million units which were 16.8 million units more than the units traced out during previous fiscal year.

The power pilferers tried to steal through different modes including 'meter slow', 'meter tampering', 'meter burning' but after tracing out, the FESCO authorities imposed fine on them equal to the price of these units.

In this way, the company had collected revenue of millions of rupees, the spokesman added.