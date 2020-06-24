Faisalabad Electric Supply Company utilizing all resources to resolve consumers' complaints: CEO

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was striving hard and utilizing all its resources to resolve the consumers' complaints immediately in all over the region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was striving hard and utilizing all its resources to resolve the consumers' complaints immediately in all over the region.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Shafiq ul Hassan while addressing during an open court at FESCO Headquarters here on Wednesday said that on the special directives of the Ministry of Energy, online Kutcheries were being arranged to maintain the social distance so that consumers can get redressed their complaints through a phone call.

He said that consumers were top priority of FESCO. In this connection, consumers can register their complaints through 118 and toll free No 0800-66554.

He appreciated the efforts of FESCO staff that was performing duty as front line force in the current coronavirus pandemic and trying their best to provide the uninterrupted power supply to hospitals, quarantine centers as well as commercial and industrial consumers.

Meanwhile, about 67 consumers informed the CEO about their electricity related problems through an online system. In addition, the CEO also remained online through facebook page.

He assured the consumers for early redressal of their complaints.