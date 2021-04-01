Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company issues shutdown programme

Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Friday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program, power supply from Rehmat Abad, Ghazi Abad, Bhaiwala, NTU, WAPDA academy, Hamdard and Mughal Pura feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Mochiwala, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road, Maqbool Pur and Kathoor feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. on Friday (April 02).

Similarly, electricity supply from Tahir Pura, Elyas Park and al-Rehman feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. whereas Jandanwala, Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, City Housing, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 02, 2021.