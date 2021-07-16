Faisalabad exporters urged to help country get rid of FATF list

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) Director General Dr Zafar Ali has called upon the business community to help the country get out of the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) list by adhering to legal business practices.

He was addressing an awareness session on "Export control on goods, technologies, material and equipment related to Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their Delivery Systems Act, 2004 (V of 2004)" at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), here on Friday.

He said that Pakistan had been included in the FATF grey list not because of any technical reasons, but due to Indian political clout and lobbying against Pakistan across the European countries.

Responding to a question about two incidents of illegal trade of raw uranium in India, he said that the international community was intentionally ignoring that clear violation of the non-proliferation treaty due to grouping and regrouping by India at the international level.

He said that most of Faisalabad-based exporters were not directly involved in manufacturing or export of weapons of mass distraction and technologies. However, he added, some products commercially manufactured and used in Pakistan could also be used in fabrication of prohibited atomic weapons and missile technology including biological weapons.

In this connection, he quoted high voltage capacitors and some chemicals used in the ceramic industry. He said that the Strategic Export Control Division had evolved a comprehensive system to regulate import and export of prohibited items for which it was extending free services to the exporters.

Earlier FCCI Acting President Chaudhry Talat Mahmood briefly introduced Faisalabad and the FCCI and said that our major export was textile and only few persons could be involved in the import and export of such prohibited items and technologies. He thanked Dr Zafar Ali for organising the awareness session at FCCI.

SECDIV Deputy Director Awan Arshad Gilani gave a comprehensive presentation about the aims and objectives of the organization working under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A question answer session was also held, while Chaudhry Talat Mahmood presented the FCCI memento to Dr Zafar Ali.

The meeting was also attended by Rana Fayyaz, Rana Sikandar Azam and Assistant Directors SECDIV Ghias Ahmed and Fahad Jameel.