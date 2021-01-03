UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Gets 3rd Position In Anti Quackery Drive

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 09:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Health department has re-ranked districts of the province in terms of performance under anti quackery drive.

In this ranking, Faisalabad district has got 3rd position while in individual performance DHO (Medical Services) Dr. Ataul Mun'im has secured second position in Punjab.

A spokesman of the Health department said on Sunday that District Health Authority teams conducted operation against quackery under the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act and checked 564 clinics. They sealed 262 clinics over violation of health laws while 264 challans were conducted and 268 cases were sent to Punjab Health Care Commission (PHCC). FIRs were also got registered against seven persons.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im congratulated his teams for securing third position across the province and said that crackdown against quackery would remain continue.

