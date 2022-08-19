Faisalabad Girl Torture case: IHC instructs accused to present residence proof for bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed Ana Ali, the daughter of Sheikh Danish involved in torture of a girl in Faisalabad, to present her residential proofs in Islamabad by Monday in her petition for protective bail.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Ana Sheikh seeking protective bail in FIR registered by Faisalabad Police in line of torture on a female medical student.

The court expressed displeasure with the petitioner's lawyer and remarked that he had done a wrong act for taking the accused to IHC as the case was registered in Faisalabad.

The court noted that the temporary and permanent address on the CNIC of the petitioner was of Faisalabad and she had only written Islamabad by hand on the application.

The lawyer adopted the stance that the girl was living with her mother in Islamabad to this the court asked then why the wrong address had been written on CNIC. Addressing the lawyer, the court said these kind of people were playing rule to down the law.

On the query of the court, petitioner Ana Ali said that she was living in Islamabad since August 9.

The court said that she had to prove her residence in Federal capital.

Justice Farooq remarked that why an FIR was registered against her if she had no any connection with the matter.

The lawyer said that police registered case against his client as she was out of Faisalabad.

He said that his client was studying in Faisalabad but living in capital after her mother got separation from the husband.

The court remarked that no one level allegation against anyone without reason.

May be she arrived in Islamabad for recreation and then also thought to get protective bail, it taunted.

The court instructed the petitioner to prove that her mother and paternal grandmother were resident of Islamabad and adjourned the case till Monday.

It may be mentioned here that the Faisalabad Police had registered FIR against Sheikh Danish, his daughter Ana Ali and others after videos pertaining tortures on a female medical student surfaced on social media.