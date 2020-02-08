Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development andManagement Company (FIEDMC) high level delegation leaves for Europe to explore potential investment ventures

A high level of delegation of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development andManagement Company (FIEDMC) Saturday left for Europe to promote bilateral trade andenhance close cooperation through exchange of delegation in investment sector

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) A high level of delegation of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development andManagement Company (FIEDMC) Saturday left for Europe to promote bilateral trade andenhance close cooperation through exchange of delegation in investment sector.Talking to media prior to his departure for Europe, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq saidthe delegation would visit five different European countries included Germany, Italy and UK onten days visit to seek investment in FIEDMC different projects especially in Allama IqbalIndustrial City which is a prioritized Special Economic Zone under CPEC.The delegation would have one on one direct interaction with foreign business leaders,researchers and investors in European countries, he said adding the tour would enable investorsto identify potential organizations to partner and developing successful regional economicstrategies and support regionally vital businesses.He was of the view that economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Europe possessgreat potential and there was dire need for Pakistani business community to focus on improvingtheir competitiveness in the European market.

Pakistan attaches immense importance to its relations with European countries especially withUK, Italy, France ,Spain and Germany," he said.

"Pakistani market is mostly unexplored and hashuge potential, thus offers lucrative investment opportunities."He said European countries are keen to invest in various economic sectors of Pakistan in orderto avail business opportunities in the country in view of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC) projects as many of these European companies are interested in investing ininfrastructure, energy, agriculture, defence, and digital technology sectors."It will help add value on different levels of production processes and increase production ingeneral," he added.

"Pakistan has a huge potential to generate quality exports if right andfocused investments are made."