Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company Hands Over Vehicles To Security Staff

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 07:04 PM

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company hands over vehicles to security staff

The Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) has handed over two security vans and 10 motorcycles to security staff of M-III Industrial City and Value Addition City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) has handed over two security vans and 10 motorcycles to security staff of M-III Industrial City and Value Addition City.

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq handed over keys of security vehicles to security staff and said that industrial cities have much attraction for local and foreign investors.

He said that various foreign companies have installed their plants at M-III Industrial City and Value Addition City while many other investors are ready to invest there. Therefore, tight security in industrial area is need of the hour.

He said that FIEDMC will also launch safe city project in all its projects and security would be further improved through digital monitoring.

Chief Operating Officer FIEDMC Mian Amir Saleemi, Admin Manager Zubair Azhar, Security Chief Colonel (Retd) Sarfraz and others were also present.

