Faisalabad Lawyer’s Cooperative Housing Society (FLCHS) election schedule issued

Schedule for the election of the Administrative Committee of the Faisalabad Lawyer’s Cooperative Housing Society (FLCHS) has been issued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) schedule for the election of the Administrative Committee of the Faisalabad Lawyer’s Cooperative Housing Society (FLCHS) has been issued.

Malik Muhammad Ayub Sialvi and Khawaja Touqeer Ahmed Advocate, members of the Faisalabad Lawyers Cooperative Housing Society, said that election for the office of President, Vice President, General Secretary, Finance Secretary and 9 Executive Members for the year 2025-28 would be held on January 01, 2025 through secret balloting at the community centre Phase-1, Chak 198/R-B Expressway Faisalabad.

They said that a provisional list of voters would be displayed at the society office in the District Bar Association on December 11-12, 2024.

Objections would be received on December 13-14 which would be disposed of on December 16-17 followed by display of final voters’ list.

They said that nomination papers would be issued on December 18-19 which would be received back on December 20-21. The election subcommittee would scrutinize the nomination papers on December 23-24 while final list of contesting candidates would be displayed on December 28, 2024.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers after disposal of the appeals on January 03, 2025 whereas final list of contesting candidates would be displayed and election symbols would also be allotted on January 04. The polling would be held on January 21, 2025.