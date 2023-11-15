Faisalabad Literary Festival to be held on 24 to 25 Nov

The 10th Faisalabad Literary Festival (FLF) will be held in Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hall on 24 to 25 November under the aegis of the Interloop Private Limited

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The 10th Faisalabad Literary Festival (FLF) will be held in Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hall on 24 to 25 November under the aegis of the Interloop Private Limited.

Renowned intellectuals, writers, poets and other national level dignitaries belonging to fine arts will participate in it in addition to Musadaq Zulqarnain and Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). Daily three sessions would be held in addition to the inaugural function.

Asghar Nadeem Syed will give introductory remarks while Musadaq Zulqarnain will welcome the participants.

During the first session of the first day, the launching ceremony of three books would be held. Among these books include “Harrppa”, “Jahan Abad ki Gallian” and “Gharoob Sehar ka Waqat”. The third session has been allocated for poetry. The first session of the second day has been dedicated to the centennial celebrations of Shaukat Siddiqui. The title of the second session is “Punjab De Do Mehrajey”. Launching ceremony of various books would be held during the third session of the FLF.