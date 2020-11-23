UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Lucrative City For New Hotel Business: FWCCI

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Faisalabad lucrative city for new hotel business: FWCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Faisalabad has become the most lucrative city for new and quality hotels and the future of this sector is very bright in the near future with the revival of industrial and business activities.

This was stated by Tehmina Pasha, president, Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI). Addressing a meeting here on Monday, she said that the influx of local buyers from within the country has increased manifold while we are expecting a large number of foreign visitors with the revival of economic activities in this city. She said that the FCCI was also making efforts for a new and independent airport which will further give a boost to the hotel and allied industries.

Speaking on the occasion, Mirza Imran Murtaza, Unit Manager Avari Express Hotel Faisalabad briefed FWCCI members about facilities offered by "Faisalabad Avari Express". He said that hotel administration is fully cognizant of its Corporate Social Responsibility and not even a single employee was laid-off during the long lockdown due to the coronavirus. Earlier, Mirza Imran presented a bouquet to Madam Tehmina Pasha on behalf of Mr. Bahram D. Avari. Mrs. Shahida Aftab SVP and Mrs. Rubina Shafiq, VP were also present during this meeting.

