Faisalabad Medical College (FMC) delegation to visit GB from June 10

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of 47 specialist doctors from Faisalabad Medical College (FMC) will make a week-long visit to Gilgit Baltistan (GB) from June 10.

The delegation comprises doctors who specialized in ophthalmology, dermatology hepatology/gastroenterology and rheumatology who will conduct tests and checkups and provide free medicines to the patients in major regions in Gilgit-Baltistan during their visit till 17 June.

Chief Secretary GB Muhiudeen Wani said that it would provide an opportunity of specialized healthcare services to the people without putting the financial burden on them, said a statement issued here Wednesday. He said the dedication of these specialists will improve the health of the local people.

The GB government appreciates the delegation's selfless commitment to providing medical assistanceand may it pave the way for further healthcare advancements in GB, Wani said.