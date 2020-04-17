Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) issues training schedule for nurses, paramedics, MOs

Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) has chalked out a training schedule for regular counseling and donning & doffing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) here at Nursing School hall DHQ hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) -:Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) has chalked out a training schedule for regular counseling and donning & doffing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) here at Nursing school hall DHQ hospital.

Faisalabad Medical University, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafa Ch, HOD Plastic Surgery Dr Saeed Ashraf Cheema, and Associate Professor ENT Dr Babar Rafique will deliver lectures.

According to the schedule, training of nursing staff and paramedics will be held at Nursing School, DHQ hospital on April 18 and April 20, respectively.

Medical Officers/Postgraduate trainee will be trained at DHQ hospital on April 21.

The training session of Assistant Professors will be organized at FMU/DHQ hospital on April 22 and Associate Professors & Professors on April 23.