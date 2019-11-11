Faisalabad needs 150 million gallons potable water daily

Faisalabad, a city of of 3.2 million people, gets supplied more than 100 million gallons potable water daily against a need of about 150 million gallons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad, a city of of 3.2 million people, gets supplied more than 100 million gallons potable water daily against a need of about 150 million gallons.

A spokesman of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) said here Monday that WASA has been working on its master plan stipulated to be completed within next 20 years which will have capacity to supply up to 227 million gallons daily.

Under the master plan the service area of WASA will expand to 410 kilometer as opposed to current 225 kilometers.

WASA was also draining 350 million gallons waste water through multiple pumping stations daily. In collaboration with donor agencies WASA initiated waste treatment project to treat sewerage water for irrigation purposes.