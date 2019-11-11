UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Needs 150 Million Gallons Potable Water Daily

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:36 PM

Faisalabad needs 150 million gallons potable water daily

Faisalabad, a city of of 3.2 million people, gets supplied more than 100 million gallons potable water daily against a need of about 150 million gallons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad, a city of of 3.2 million people, gets supplied more than 100 million gallons potable water daily against a need of about 150 million gallons.

A spokesman of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) said here Monday that WASA has been working on its master plan stipulated to be completed within next 20 years which will have capacity to supply up to 227 million gallons daily.

Under the master plan the service area of WASA will expand to 410 kilometer as opposed to current 225 kilometers.

WASA was also draining 350 million gallons waste water through multiple pumping stations daily. In collaboration with donor agencies WASA initiated waste treatment project to treat sewerage water for irrigation purposes.

Related Topics

Water Million

Recent Stories

Aamir Ali guides Sindh to National U19 three-day t ..

8 minutes ago

Tecno Collaboration With “Daraz Gyara Gyara” I ..

14 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) launches roadsho ..

20 minutes ago

Seminar on Pakistan Customs Strategic Plan 2019-20 ..

24 minutes ago

Freezing saline water irrigation may reclaim salin ..

2 minutes ago

Workers strike at Kuwait airport for better workin ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.