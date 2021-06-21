Faisalabad Parking Company introduces digital parking system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Parking Company introduced parking cards under digital QR system at Allied hospital on Monday.

The vehicles will enter and exit from parking lots only after scanning the parking card while motorists will pay parking fee after receiving a message on their cell phones under the new digital system.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, during his visit to the parking area of Allied Hospital, said that the step would help to control overcharging issues as well as motorcycle/car lifting incidents from parking stands.

He said that a modern and digital parking system was a good step under which motorists would be provided a tension free parking facility.

The DC said the system would be extended to other parts of the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khuram Pervez, AC city Syed Ayyub Bukhari, ManagerParking Company Amir and other officers were present on the occasion.