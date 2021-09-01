'Faisalabad Peri-Urban Structure Plan to be restored'

The Faisalabad Peri-Urban Structure Plan will be restored for the expeditious, comprehensive and integrated development of this metropolis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Peri-Urban Structure Plan will be restored for the expeditious, comprehensive and integrated development of this metropolis.

This was stated by Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). while attending a briefing in Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) about the new proposed Master Plan of the city for next 20 years.

He said that green and brown areas must be clearly demarcated. However, in principle the agriculture areas should be outside the bypass which could also serve as breathing space for the�concrete jungle.

He said that the Faisalabad Metropolitan Corporation had recently announced commercialization of 285 roads. "These should be made an integral part of the proposed Master Plan", he said and added that Faisalabad was growing at a much faster pace and instead of its linear expansion we must opt for horizontal growth by encouraging multi-story residential apartments and commercial centers. "This step will also help in saving fast depleting green areas", he remarked.

Director General FDA said that an eight member review board had been constituted, however additional members from the FCCI and business community could also be included in it.