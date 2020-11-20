UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Playing Pivotal Role In Strengthening National Economy: Sadiq Sanjrani

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 04:51 PM

Faisalabad playing pivotal role in strengthening national economy: Sadiq Sanjrani

Enate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Faisalabad is one of the most important cities among other industrial ones which is playing a pivotal role in strengthening national economy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Faisalabad is one of the most important cities among other industrial ones which is playing a pivotal role in strengthening national economy.

He was talking to the media after inaugurating a new textile spinning mills at the Faisalabad Industrial Estate on Friday.

He said that future of Pakistan was directly linked with industrialization as it would not only help industrialists to earn profit but also create much need job opportunities in addition to paying taxes to run the country.

He appreciated the resilience of local industrialists and said that they had faced difficult times and now they were going to harvest fruits of development very soon. He invited the industrialists to invest in Gawadar which would be new future of Pakistan.

He added that: "Overall environment in Baluchistan is feasible for investment and there is no issue of law and order especially in Gawadar". He invited industrialists to personally visit and see peaceful environment in Gawadar where regularly international conferences and seminars were held.

He said that establishment of industrial units in Gawadar would also help exporters to save extra charges of transportation and they could export their foreign consignments without wastage of time. "Their investment will not only help Baluchistan but also benefit Pakistan as a whole", he added.

He also appreciated the courage of industrialists who boldly faced coronavirus. He said that it was time when many countries bowed down and closed their units, but Pakistan tactfully faced the pandemic and not only saved the people but also continued the manufacturing process in the country.

Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Industrial Estate Management Company (FIEDMC) Amir Sleemi, Sheikh Danish of Best Exports Group and prominent industrialists were also present.

Earlier, the chairman also visited Sadaqat Mills where CEO Sheikh Khurram Mukhtar briefed him about industrialactivities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Faisalabad Exports Law And Order Company Visit Job Textile Media Best Sadiq Sanjrani Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘We are being treated like slaves in our own cou ..

7 minutes ago

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla B ..

11 seconds ago

Railways Multan strictly observing Covid SOPs: DCO ..

12 seconds ago

Government not to close educational institutions; ..

14 seconds ago

Vaccine roll out nears as US closes early for holi ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Objects to US Environment ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.