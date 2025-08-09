Faisalabad Plays Vital Role In Economy : Hanif Abbasi
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Saturday said the present government would work in partnership
with the business community to place national economy on sustainable foundations.
Addressing a meeting of the business community during his visit to the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Saturday, he said that traders are backbone of the national economy. It is imperative to restore confidence of local investors which would ultimately attract the foreign investment.
He vowed to revive and modernize Pakistan Railways through short and long term projects and announced a 45-day deadline for upgradation of Faisalabad Railway Station.
He paid tribute to the Pak army for its unprecedented sacrifices in defending the country.
Responding to a question, he disclosed that Punjab had 436 unmanned railway crossings and the government had allocated Rs 9 billion to install gates at 150 locations within three years.
He said that the railway’s transformation into a profitable entity requires active partnership with the business sector and invited practical proposals for this purpose.
He said that Faisalabad plays a vital role in driving the national economy after Karachi. He announced all demands presented by the FCCI during the meeting accepted.
Former president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry and FCCI Mian Muhammad Adrees urged railway authorities to identify non-operational properties within a 10-kilometer radius of Faisalabad for commercial utilization.
He assured that the local business community is fully prepared to support railway revival efforts in Faisalabad.
FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara said that globally the freight trains generate revenue to subsidize passenger services. Pakistan should also increase its freight train count to boost income, he suggested.
Later, the minister also recorded his remarks in the FCCI Visitor’s Book in addition to joining a group photograph with the business community.
Former MNA Mian Abdul Mannan, former FCCI President Mian Muzammil Sultan, Rana Sikandar Azam, executive members Mirza Zahid Iqbal, Muhammad Ali, Hafiz Attaullah, Engineer Bilal Jamil, Shahid Majeed, Tariq Mahmood Qadri and others were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year
Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain
UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..
WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025
Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..
PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border
Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..
SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12
PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..
UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad plays vital role in economy : Hanif Abbasi45 seconds ago
-
PFA cracks down on adulterated milk in Chiniot48 seconds ago
-
Housing dept suspends two officers51 seconds ago
-
FDA complex decorated52 seconds ago
-
FDA to host Mushaira on 11th54 seconds ago
-
963 solar-powered filtration plants planned11 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad citizens invited to participate in decoration contest of Independence21 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM asserts state authority against armed militants31 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects under construction Mardan Sports Complex31 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested involved in hawala-hundi31 minutes ago
-
Roshan Gardezi offers condolences to Senate Chairman31 minutes ago
-
KP assembly to be digitized for efficiency: SACM41 minutes ago