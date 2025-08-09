Faisalabad plays vital role in economy : Hanif Abbasi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Saturday said the present government would work in partnership

with the business community to place national economy on sustainable foundations.

Addressing a meeting of the business community during his visit to the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Saturday, he said that traders are backbone of the national economy. It is imperative to restore confidence of local investors which would ultimately attract the foreign investment.

He vowed to revive and modernize Pakistan Railways through short and long term projects and announced a 45-day deadline for upgradation of Faisalabad Railway Station.

He paid tribute to the Pak army for its unprecedented sacrifices in defending the country.

Responding to a question, he disclosed that Punjab had 436 unmanned railway crossings and the government had allocated Rs 9 billion to install gates at 150 locations within three years.

He said that the railway’s transformation into a profitable entity requires active partnership with the business sector and invited practical proposals for this purpose.

He said that Faisalabad plays a vital role in driving the national economy after Karachi. He announced all demands presented by the FCCI during the meeting accepted.

Former president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry and FCCI Mian Muhammad Adrees urged railway authorities to identify non-operational properties within a 10-kilometer radius of Faisalabad for commercial utilization.

He assured that the local business community is fully prepared to support railway revival efforts in Faisalabad.

FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara said that globally the freight trains generate revenue to subsidize passenger services. Pakistan should also increase its freight train count to boost income, he suggested.

Later, the minister also recorded his remarks in the FCCI Visitor’s Book in addition to joining a group photograph with the business community.

Former MNA Mian Abdul Mannan, former FCCI President Mian Muzammil Sultan, Rana Sikandar Azam, executive members Mirza Zahid Iqbal, Muhammad Ali, Hafiz Attaullah, Engineer Bilal Jamil, Shahid Majeed, Tariq Mahmood Qadri and others were also present in the meeting.