Faisalabad police arrest 5,739 POs in current year so far

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad regional police have arrested 5,739 proclaimed offenders (POs) including 638 other accused of 242 criminal gangs during the current year so far.

According to a police spokesperson here on Friday, a vigorous crackdown on criminals is underway in the region.

He said that 1671 POs of A-category and 4068 of B-category were held while 303 court absconders of A-category and 3355 of B-category were nabbed during the period.

Police recovered 54 vehicles, 1146 motorcycles, 77 tola gold ornaments, 234 cell phones, 258 cattles, and over Rs 160 million in cash from their possession.

As many as 3487 cases were registered against drug traffickers and 3541 accused were arrested. Police seized 1241 kg hashish, 33kg ice, 49205 liter wine, 227 kg opium and 241kg heroin.

In a crackdown against illicit weapons, 2611 pistols, 18 revolvers, 222 guns, 73 kalashnikovs, 184 rifles, and 10,740 bullets were recovered.