Faisalabad Police Arrest Drug-pusher

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:47 PM

Faisalabad Police arrest drug-pusher

People's Colony police have arrested a drug-pusher and recovered 20 kilograms of charas from him

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :People's Colony police have arrested a drug-pusher and recovered 20 kilograms of charas from him.

According to police on Monday, a police team raided at hideout of a drug-peddler Imran alias Mana and recovered the drug from him. A case has been registered against him.

