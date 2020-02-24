Faisalabad Police arrest drug-pusher

People's Colony police have arrested a drug-pusher and recovered 20 kilograms of charas from him

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :People's Colony police have arrested a drug-pusher and recovered 20 kilograms of charas from him.

According to police on Monday, a police team raided at hideout of a drug-peddler Imran alias Mana and recovered the drug from him. A case has been registered against him.