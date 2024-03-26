Open Menu

Faisalabad Police Arrest Suspects In Fatal Kite String Killing Of Youth

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2024 | 11:28 AM

The suspect has been identified as Abid who was flying kite along with his accomplices on the road where the fatal incident took place.

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2024) In a significant development regarding the tragic death of Asif Ashfaq due to a kite string incident, the police apprehended the Primary suspect and his accomplices on Tuesday.

Utilizing various technical methods, law enforcement successfully tracked down the main suspects and recovered charred kite-flying paraphernalia from their possession on a rooftop.

Identified as Abid, the suspect was engaged in kite flying atop buildings along the road, as confirmed by police sources.

Asif, aged 22, lost his life on Dijkot road in Faisalabad when the string slashed his throat while he was riding a motorcycle on Friday evening.

The incident, captured on video, circulated widely on messaging platforms, prompting widespread criticism of the authorities' failure to curb such dangerous activities.

Responding to the outcry, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed law enforcement to swiftly apprehend those responsible.

As a result, a case was filed, and police initiated operations against the culprits, forming high-level committees to investigate the matter using CCTV footage and other sources.

During a visit to Railway Housing Colony Sumanabad in Faisalabad, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif personally extended condolences to Asif Ashfaq's father, Muhammad Ashfaq, and other relatives.

They offered prayers for Asif's soul and expressed profound sympathy and sorrow for the bereaved family.

