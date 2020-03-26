UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Police Conduct Flag March

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:01 PM

Faisalabad Police conduct flag march

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The law-enforcement agencies on Thursday conducted flag march in tehsil Jarranwala.

The flag march was held under the supervision of SP Jarranwala Town Bilal Sulehri while Assistant Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen also participated in the march.

Dolphan Force, police teams and Rescue-1122 were also part of the march which passed through various city roads and bazaars.

SP Bilal Sulehri said that flag march was held to sensitise people about the laws in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and create a sense of security among people.

