Faisalabad police launched 'Eagle Eye' App

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad district police launched an application 'Eagle Eye' which contains a complete record of criminals.

CPO Umar Saeed Malik opened the App during a meeting held here on Thursday.Senior police officers were present on the occasion.

CPO said that the record of all criminals has been uploaded on the application.

Now the police officers and officials could check the record of any criminal by opening an application on their cell phones instead of visiting the CRO branch. The App having security features was installed in computers at the front desk of all police stations.

CPO said that now the checking system of citizens would be made more comprehensive through this App.

Regional Police Officer Dr Moeen Masood appreciated the effort of the department.