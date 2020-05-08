UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Police Performance Adjudged Outstanding In Last 5 Months

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:08 PM

The performance of district police Faisalabad was adjudged outstanding compared with other districts of the province during the last five months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The performance of district police Faisalabad was adjudged outstanding compared with other districts of the province during the last five months.

According to details issued by the City Police Office (CPO) here on Friday, the district police killed 12 dacoits and arrested 25 others in 31 police encounters during the last five months. A police Sub-Inspector was martyred in the shootout and four policemen were injured.

The district police also busted 58 dacoit gangs and recovered looted valuables worth Rs 223.7 million, gold ornaments and motorcycles, etc.

The police arrested 4,210 proclaimed offenders, 2,093 drug-peddlers, and recovered 24 maunds of charas, eight kilograms of opium, 15-kg 'bhang' and 42,900 litres of liquor during this period.

Illicit weapons including 58 Kalashnikovs and 1,654 other weapons including pistols, revolvers, carbines, rifle, repeaters, etc.

, were also recovered.

Police also arrested 1,677 gamblers and registered cases against them.

Police registered 2,036 cases and recovered kites and string rolls worth hundreds of thousand rupees from the accused.

The district police have set up khidmat centres to provide easy excess to people for availing police services.

In the open courts, held by the CPO, 4,217 complaints were redressed.

The Police Department also provided financial aid of Rs 2.8 million to families of deceased police officials besides provision of certificates and cash prizes to police teams which showed the best performance during the period.

The Police Department also distributed ration packs among 3,000 families.

