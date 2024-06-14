Open Menu

Faisalabad Police Security Plan For Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Faisalabad Police security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The regional police issued a security plan for 'Chand Raat' and Eid-ul-Azha, here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, at least 6,417 police personnel will be deployed on security duty at 1,433 mosques and 280 open Eid prayers points. As many as 966 policemen have already been deployed for the security of 19 cattle markets in addition to installation of 326 cameras for surveillance of main bazaars, markets and other places.

He said that mobile teams of elite force, dolphin force, and others will also remain on patrolling.

He said that 1256 cops have been deployed for graveyard security, 11 shrines, 30 parks, 10 riverine areas, 22 shopping malls & restaurants across the region.

The police officials in civil dress and lady police officers will also perform duty.

Meanwhile, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has directed traffic officer Faisalabad and SP traffic of other districts to ensure smooth flow of traffic, parking arrangements on roads during Eid holidays.

RPO has also directed for setting up pickets at all entry and exit points of the cities.

He also directed the police officers to take stern legal action against the anti-social elements.

