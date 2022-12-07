Faisalabad PSQCA office to be upgraded to Regional Directorate: DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Local office of the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) will be upgraded to the Regional Directorate level while extensive awareness sessions would be held to promote importance of quality and standards of locally manufactured products, said Mr. Zain-ul-Abideen, Director General PSQCA.

In a meeting with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq, he said that more than 250 industries were registered with the local office of PSQCA, while its scope would jump manifold after the hundred percent colonization of M3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates.

He requested President FCCI to allocate land for the set up of PSQCA office and lab in M3 Industrial Estate so that accreditation certificates could be issued there and then.

Dr. Khurram Tariq, President (FCCI) welcomed the DG and said that the workload of PSQCA would increase after the establishment of new industrial units in Faisalabad.

He assured full support to PSQCA and said that a link of PSQCA could be provided on the website of FCCI.

The President highlighted that the facility of phytosanitary test was not available here as this facility must be provided in addition to the up gradation of local PSQCA office.

Dr. Khurram Tariq urged that PSQCA must fix the time line for the improvement of quality of products for export to Central Asian States and middle East within one year, for China in two year and for the rest of the world in five years.

He suggested that the PSQCA must improve its overall image as a facilitator instead of policing.

Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad said that Pakistan could earn precious foreign exchange by exporting meat and poultry products to Central Asian States and Middle East. "In this connection 15 companies had got authentication and some of them were exporting eggs but due to the lack of proper certification,we could not start export of meat and chicken products", he said and added that non availability of residual effect certification was yet another hurdle for the export of other agriculture products.

Later Dr. Khurram Tariq presented FCCI shield to Mr. Zain-Ul- Abideen Director General PSQCA.