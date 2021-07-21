Faisalabad receives 118 mm rain

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The city on Tuesday night received a heavy spell of rain which turned the hot weather into pleasant.

The dark clouds started prevailing in the sky from the evening. However, the rain coupled after mid night and continued up to morning without interval.

The rainwater inundated the low-lying areas and created problems for pedestrians and travelers.

The local Meteorological department recorded 118 millimeter rain in Faisalabadon Tuesday night and predicted more rain in the district during next 24 hours.