Open Menu

Faisalabad Receives 12 Mm Rain

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Faisalabad receives 12 mm rain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Faisalabad received 12 millimeters rain with intermittent intervals here on Saturday which increased the chillness in the winter.

Dark clouds had been prevailing in the sky from the last evening and the rain continued throughout the night till afternoon with intermittent intervals.

The rainfall mixed with sewerage water caused numerous problems for pedestrians as well as residents.

A spokesman for Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) said here on Saturday that 12 millimeter rain was recorded in Ghulam Muhammad Abad whereas it was 6 mm in Madina Town, 4 mm in Dogar Basti and 2 mm in Allama Iqbal Colony and their peripheral localities.

He said that Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz immediately had activated the field staff and directed operation officers to ensure prompt removal of rainwater from main roads and intersections.

The MD WASA visited various areas of the city and reviewed the operation launched for removal of rainwater.

The WASA staff after hectic efforts removed rainwater from Dijkot Road, Chaudhary Flour Mills Chowk, General Hospital Samanabad Road and General Hospital Ghulam Abad Road till afternoon, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Water Road From Flour

Recent Stories

Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

2 hours ago
 PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

4 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

4 hours ago
 Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

4 hours ago
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

5 hours ago
 PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate f ..

PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election

5 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a g ..

Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan