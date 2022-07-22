UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Receives 127.40mm Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2022

Faisalabad receives 127.40mm rain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Faisalabad received an average of 127.40 millimetres (mm) rain in its various parts during the last 24 hours.

The rain not only inundated the low-lying areas but also created numerous problems for residents, pedestrians and passersby.

According to a spokesman for Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Faisalabad city received 2 spells of heavy downpour of 40.60mm in the morning, whereas remaining rain 86.80mm was recorded in the city on Thursday night.

He said that heavy rains also damaged one embankment of Satiana Road Channel-IV on Thursday due to which work from disposal stations 31 and 32 had to be suspended.

However, WASA staff started repair work of the embankment and completed task and made functional Satiana Road channel and both disposal stations Friday morning.

Managing Director WASA Abu Bakar Imran also remained active in the field and supervised the entire operation for draining out rainwater from roads and streets.

He said that field staff would remain activate round the clock. However, public cooperation was imperative to deal with rain-related emergency. Therefore, people should cooperate with WASA teams so that rainfall could easily be pumped out especially from low-lying areas, he appealed.

