Faisalabad receives 13.20 mm rain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad received 13.20 millimeters (mm) rain here till Tuesday night which inundated low-lying areas but turned the weather pleasant.

After the downpour, field staff of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) started operation to pump out water from residential areas and markets.

Managing Director WASA Abu Bakar Imran reached and supervised the operation. He visited various disposal stations and checked their capacity as well as attendance of staff.

Speaking on the occasion, MD WASA assured that field staff of the agency would remain active round the clock to deal with any situation during rainy season.

He informed that de-watering sets and other machinery were in operational condition so that water could be drained out immediately after rain.

MD WASA visited various sites in the city including Sheikhupura Road, Ghazi Abad Road, Iqbal Stadium and Eid Gah Road and appreciated performance of WASA staff which pumped out the rainwater in short time.