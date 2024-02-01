Faisalabad Receives 20 Mm Rain
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Faisalabad received 20 millimeters (mm) rain on late Thursday night which turned
weather cold again.
The minimum temperature was recorded 7 degrees centigrade whereas maximum temperature
remained 19 degrees.
The rain coupled with thunderstorm continued for an hour with intermittent
intervals.
Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz activated the staff for draining
out rainwater from city area by using heavy machinery. The staff was actively took part in
removing rainwater especially from main roads.
The city areas, including LCM Sammundri Road, Nishatabad Bridge, Dijkot Road, Samanabad General Hospital Road, Lasani Pulli Sargodha Road, Jhumra Road Ghazi Center, Abdullah Pur Bridge and Faizan-e-Madina Chowk, were cleared.
The MD said that Faisalabad had received maximum 20 mm rain in Madina Town
whereas it was recorded 11 mm in Ghulam Muhammad Abad, 6 mm in Dogar Basti, 4 mm in
Gulistan Colony and 3 mm in Allama Iqbal Colony.
