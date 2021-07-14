Faisalabad receives 29 mm rain

(@FahadShabbir)

The district received a heavy spell of rain on Wednesday which turned weather pleasant

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The district received a heavy spell of rain on Wednesday which turned weather pleasant.

The local meteorological department has recorded 29 millimeters rain in Faisalabad and predicted more rain with thunder and windstorm in the district during the next 24 hours.

The rain started early in the morning which continued for an hour. The low-lying areas were inundatedwhile traffic remained jam on various roads. The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) officials remainedbusy to drain out the rainwater.