Faisalabad Receives 30mm Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The city received 30 millimeter rain on Sunday night and Monday morning, which inundated low-lying areas and created numerous problems for pedestrians as well as the residents.   Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Jabbar Anwar immediately visited various parts of the city and directed the field staff to ensure drainage of rainwater on priority basis.

He also visited flour distribution points of Hockey Stadium, Susan Road, Madina Town and Lal Qila Narwala Road early in the morning and directed the Wasa staff to drain rainwater from all flour centres to facilitate people.

 The WASA staff used sucker machines and dewatering sets to drain out stagnant rainwater from flour distribution centres at Lasni Pulli Sargodha Road, Sheikhupura Road, General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Nishatabad Bridge, Iqbal Stadium, Dijkot Road, Hameed Park Centre, Jhang Road Bhatta Stop, etc., a spokesman said on Monday.

