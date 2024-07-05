Open Menu

Faisalabad Receives 47mm Rain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Faisalabad received 47 millimeter (mm) rain here on Friday morning, which turned the harsh and sizzling weather into pleasant.

The dark clouds started prevailing in the sky from the night. However, the rain coupled with thunderstorm and windstorm started early in the morning and continued for half an hour, which inundated the low-lying areas.

Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Amir Aziz immediately made the field staff fully activated with a clear-cut direction to drain out the stagnant rainwater from low-lying areas and important roads of the city.

The WASA staff used heavy machinery for pumping out rainwater accumulated in various intersections of the city while the MD WASA supervised the entire operation, a spokesman for the agency said on Friday.

People, especially children, enjoyed the rain and thronged to open spaces like parks, ground, bazaars, etc.

The local meteorological department recorded 47mm rain in Faisalabad and predicted more rain coupled with thunder and wind storms during next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature was recorded 26 degree centigrade whereas maximum temperature remained 37 degree on Friday.

